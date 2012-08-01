Romney tax plan helps rich, hurts middle class: study| Reuters

The Romney campaign blasted the study, calling it biased and noting that one of its authors, Adam Looney, was formerly an official in Obama's Treasury Department.

"President Obama continues to tout liberal studies calling for more tax hikes and more government spending," Romney campaign spokesman Ryan Williams said.

The Tax Policy Center, a joint venture between the Brookings Institution and the Urban Institute, is led by Donald Marron, a former economic official in the administration of Republican President George W. Bush.

Another of the study's authors, William Gale, was an economic adviser to Republican President George H.W. Bush.

