Newsvine

Phaedrus

About Formerly truthseeker9000 Articles: 2 Seeds: 9 Comments: 1551 Since: Sep 2009

Romney tax plan helps rich, hurts middle class: study| Reuters

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Phaedrus View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Wed Aug 1, 2012 11:04 AM
Discuss:

The Romney campaign blasted the study, calling it biased and noting that one of its authors, Adam Looney, was formerly an official in Obama's Treasury Department.

 

"President Obama continues to tout liberal studies calling for more tax hikes and more government spending," Romney campaign spokesman Ryan Williams said.

The Tax Policy Center, a joint venture between the Brookings Institution and the Urban Institute, is led by Donald Marron, a former economic official in the administration of Republican President George W. Bush.

 

Another of the study's authors, William Gale, was an economic adviser to Republican President George H.W. Bush.

Emphasis is mine. COH please...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor