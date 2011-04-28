Newsvine

Phaedrus

About Formerly truthseeker9000 Articles: 2 Seeds: 9 Comments: 1551 Since: Sep 2009

Trump and the Birthers Busted. Lawrence O'Donnell Calls Out His Own Network.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Phaedrus View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBC News
Seeded on Thu Apr 28, 2011 8:12 AM
Discuss:

"Every hour that ticks away with the NBC Entertainment executives in Burbank continuing to live in fear, as The New York Times put it, of any conflict with Mr. Trump must from this point forward be counted as an hour in which these NBC Entertainment executives will have become complicit in the ugliest campaign of the television age."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor